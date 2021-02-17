A relationship isn’t an employment opportunity – Bruno K assures ladies

By Ahmad Muto

Bruno K has expressed his frustration with ladies that have turned relationships into jobs and expect to be compensated financially. Because of that he says, ladies have taken to faking a number of things just to make sure they get as much money as they can from relationships.

“If it is detoothing, then do it once and let the man be. A relationship is not a job or employment opportunity. You can’t do it for two years. People are faking a lot of things for money. Faking love, faking pregnancies, even fake looks, hips, makeup,” he raged

He wondered why people joke that much with love, claiming it nearly killed him. He has asked ladies to consider working, stating that one of the perks is respect from men.

“I don’t know why people joke with love. Love can kill. I almost died. I went through depression. Lost weight. Ladies out there please work, otherwise multiple relationships are going to consume you. Women who work can tell how sweet their own money is because it comes with a lot of respect,” he advised.

However, he also bashed rich men for spoiling an entire generation of ladies making it hard for young men to find wives. “These men with money have spoilt this whole generation. They over provide for these girls and pamper them that they nolonger appreciate small gestures. These girls should learn to sustain their lifestyles on their own.”

