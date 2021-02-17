Entertainers congratulate John Blaq over Vinka’s baby, fans confused

By Ahmad Muto

Singer John Blaq has continued to confuse fellow artistes since the news about the birth of Vinka’s baby broke. Through their Instagram, both artistes have their colleagues confused about the baby’s paternity with each getting congratulated, and not Vinka’s boyfriend, Nelly she outed on Valentine’s day.

On John Blaq’s Instagram page, he has shared a photo of the baby’s hand holding the pinkie finger. He captioned the photo: “Congratulations my sister @vinkaofficial upon your new born baby.”

Entertainers swarmed his comments section asking if he is indeed the baby’s father like a section of social media has been alleging.

Weasel wrote: “Baby Wa Vinka wuwooo bulijo?”

Madrat and Chiko: “Omwana wa vinka wuwo?”

DJ Shiru: “Congrats bro.”

Pallaso: “Congs bro.”

Apass: “Nze ndowoza Opapye Blood Onsoka otya Happy for you bro congrats @johnblaqofficial.”

Meanwhile on Vinka’s Instagram page, she posted: “I did cry to bring you into this world. But I’m sure I’ll always be happy when you’re around.” And DJ Shiru, Apass among others who congratulated John Blaq also congratulated Vinka.

Vinka and John Blaq have a music collaboration together titled ‘Sweet love.’

