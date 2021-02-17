I am in a comfort zone; Serena Bata speaks out on her present “slim”look

By Paul Waiswa

Musician Serena Bata who parted ways with Sipapa is finally out of the doldrums spitting fire.

The singer who joined Abtex promotions to revive her music career claims that contrary to wide held belief that she is grassing, she is doing just fine.

During an interview with The Kampala Sun, revealed that her current slim body- look is because she is living a stress free life.

In her new look; Serena Bata has lost weight, gained booty with a thin waist that she defended during the interview saying it’s all-natural, with good care. Musically, the singer has released her first song in 2021 under Abtex promotions, a love song she has named ‘single and it’s okay’, a song said is inspired by her true love life story.

Serena Bata has on the other hand pulled up her stockings musically as she recorded many songs during the lock-down and all ready for release.

“ My career won’t be the same in the new management and am determined to cross borders”, she said, explaining that she doesn’t expect to regret quitting Sipapa management and love sphere following the series of goodies achieved in the shortest time spent with Abtex promotions alongside the long term objectives and strategies stipulated.

About her love life, Serena does not expect things to go beyond talent management despite it being a common feature in our local industry between female musicians and male managers.

“Abtex is for music management and not a love life manager”, she said. She vows never this to happen because of the need to accomplish the set targets of the contract.

Serena observes that she is looking forward to ensuring her music moves countries and borders as this will widen her demand and market, both locally and internationally.