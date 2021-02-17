I met my fiancée, Bebe Cool’s relative in a bar – Roden Y

By Ahmad Muto

After revealing he will be getting married in April, singer Kabako has now added that he met his fiancée Jazira Dumuna in a bar. The ‘feeling’ singer said while emceeing at Dejavu bar, Kansanga six years ago, Dumuna showed up and gave him sh20k in appreciation like other people were doing. He paused, dropped the mic and followed her. The rest is history.

He added that after an outing at Sheebah’s Red Terrace bar, he told her he wanted to go see her parents, a step that brought a lot of joy to them, something he had not anticipated.

He noted that the wedding conversation enabled him learn that Dumuna is singer Bebe Cool’s relative. They are from the same clan and therefore, Bebe is now a father to Kabako.

“She is from the same clan as singer Bebe Cool and his father Bidandi Ssali. I didn’t know. I thank the media for uncovering this. This makes Bebe Cool a father. The ceremony will be at their home in Mpigi.”

To Kabako, singer Rema Namakula and Hamza Sebunya are role models, therefore he plans to deliver their wedding invitation in person. Same with Bobi Wine and Barbie. And since Bebe Cool is a father, now Zuena is a mother and so he has to meet her in person to make arrangements for the cake.

He revealed last week that they will have their nikkah ceremony on April 8.

