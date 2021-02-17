I’m the only artiste Balaam has never hired – Ragga Dee

By Ahmad Muto

Ragga Dee has boasted that he is one artiste promoter Balaam Barugahare has failed to hire throughout his music career. He argued that he created a brand value that Balaam’s pockets failed to match, adding that every time he received a call asking him to turn up for a gig, he would point him to Bobi Wine’s direction.

“I am the only artiste promoter Balaam has never hired in his entire career. Why? Because I created the impression that I am the richest Ugandan artiste and that propaganda sold. They call me and I say no, instead share with them Bobi Wine’s contact so they can talk. The idea was branding myself,” he said.

He added that local artistes now get it all wrong, the reason there are few collaborations. Every artiste feels important than the other, killing the spirit of working together.

They feel like they are kings and queens, therefore fail to work with each other. It is hard to appreciate each other. It is a mindset thing that has to change because they are all different and therefore are special. Each has a strength,” he added.

