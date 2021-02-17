Rema fans displeased with Valentines Day video

By Bayan Nalubwama

Songbird Rema Namakula recently changed her fans social media menu from a valentines celebrations album to a surprise video.

This was a relief for her social media in-laws as they had waited to see how Rema and her hubby had spent their valentines day.

However, they are not satisfied as they are asking for either a more clear and longer video or an album of pictures.

Nagawa Jackie said ” The way I opened my eyes Widely ready to enjoy the video But all in all, it was a disappointment” “I have tried even to use my camera to see what’s taking but I have observed nothing. Work on your self Rema” commented Gladees Nabiteeko Shicrat Rahmabae said ” Actually, we shall not give up, how could she? All in all we are still waiting for the pictures. Renatah Haroona said “Instead of buying a phone for Hamza with a good camera, she just Paid everything in Hamza’s name to surprise herself.”