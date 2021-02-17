Women deserve a salary from their men – Alex Muhangi

By Ahmad Muto

Comedian Alex Muhangi has said that women deserve to earn a monthly salary from their men for all the work they do. According to him, the amount paid should depend on how much the man values the woman, arguing that perceived social value and capital differ from woman to woman. And also the man’s financial muscle should be put into consideration.

“It depends on who they are. If you marry Zari, you might find that she needs like $3,000 (about sh11 million) every month from her man. But us, you can give her like sh200,000 every month. With a serious face and you give her. Women have classes. You value your wife according to her perceived need,” he explained.

Muhangi is in a 7-year-old relationship with media personality Prim Asiimwe. They have a daughter together.

Muhangi shared his idea while appearing on a local radio station.

