Chameleone accuses Kenyan artistes of denying him collabos

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Jose Chameleone has once again opened up on his struggles with music while starting out saying many established turned him down. He particularly mentioned Kenyan artistes claiming they denied him collabos.

Through a long Instagram post, he recounted how in the early 2000s he was ignored until he broke through on his own with ‘Mama Mia’ in 2001. From then he stated that he has made it a habit to give upcoming artistes collaborations to kickstart their careers.

“As a consistent brand of Jose Chameleone the Music man I can hardly forget how hard to break through was. I approached so many existing artistes of that time in the 2000s to give me a shot by collaborating with me but it became impossible until I did it on my Own with the monster Mama Mia song. Since then, I have been honest to so many upcoming musicians by giving them at least a collabo to kickstart their careers,” he wrote.

When Chameleone left Uganda for Nairobi, he hoped to collaborate with the then one of Kenya’s hottest hiphop outfits, Kalamashaka but the group turned him down despite having promised to feature him on their album. It was until he met Kenyan singer Redsan to record ‘Bageya’ in 2000 that his career started.

Twitter: @MUTOHD