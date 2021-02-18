Chosen Becky defended by baby daddy

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Chosen Becky’s baby daddy Dictator Amir must indeed be her knight in shining armour after he saved her from trolls who had assembled to drag her online. This was after a selfie of her with media personality, Anna Talia made rounds, showing her wearing heavy makeup with a look that obscured Talia’s presence.

Some took to bashing the makeup artiste for doing a terrible job on their favourite artiste’s face.

Flaria Kabiite: “The make up artist for chosen becky shud b arrested wiz immediate effect 4 committing attempt murder nga ensi yoona elaaba.”

Vladmir Ali: “That make up can paint two buildings.”

And Amir, her baby daddy just arrived on time to show support in a feat rarely seen on social media. She appreciated Becky’s look. “She is Beautiful Bambi.” That is how he diverted attention to himself. The ladies weren’t shy to appreciate him.

Momo Mourynie: “Qualities of a good husband.”

Stacy Leah: “You deserve everything some men can’t even defend their wives in such a condition.”

Nachiegozie Mpanga: “Every woman needs a man like u thanks for dis.”

Piwang Sandrah: “Thnx for uplifting yo woman wen others try putting her dwn shes so beautiful.yo d best man.”

