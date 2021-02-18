Fort Portal journalists and Rotary club celebrate valentine’s Day in style, donate blood

By Wilson Asiimwe

Valentine ’s Day in Fort Portal was celebrated in style as journalists joined the Rotary club of Fort Portal in a blood donation exercise in the city.

Several journalists participated in the day long even by donating blood and celebrating with Rotary club members. Corporates from different institutions and business men and women joined Rotarians in the blood donation exercise.

Jaira Kakyo a journalist with Voice of Toro a Fort Portal based radio station said that this was the time to show love to the communities by donating blood.

“On such a special day we joined Rotary club of Fort Portal to give back to the communities by donating blood because blood is priceless and it is the only special gift one can share with his lovely people,” Kakyo said.

Muhumuza Crosby another Journalist working with Toro News said that Rotary had opened for them opportunities to reach their people.

“I congratulate Rotary clubs of Fort Portal and Kabarole and the Indian Community led by Rtn ADDi Vipur for the exercise blood is all we could offer to our beloved people on such a special day were people celebrate love,” Muhumuza said.

Muhumuza said that some of the journalists moved with their girlfriends to donate blood and it was a very special moment.

“This is the day I will never forget because me and my girlfriend we agreed to share part of our blood with other people and that is true love am happy that on such a day we shared our love with other people,” he said.

The president elect of the Rotary club of Fort Portal Rtn Bob Businge said that the exercise was successful because over 209 corporates turned up to save the lives. “ I am happy that we managed to get on the board the corporate class and journalists to save lives and the exercise has been a success,” He said.