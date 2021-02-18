I have been abandoned by fellow artistes- Sheebah

By Ahmad Muto

According to singer Sheebah Karungi, the reason she never gets involved in artistes’ affairs is because they never consider her anywhere. She says they have always ignored her by not extending her invitations to anything related to the industry or individual artistes.

She explained that the Uganda Musicians Association (UMA) is very alien to her because they have never bothered about inviting or asking her to join them. Therefore, she added that it goes to show as artistes, they need to fix themselves first, because she has no intentions of becoming UMA president.

“I am a humanitarian. I have no idea about associations like UMA. I have never been contacted by anyone. I don’t even know how to start discussing it. We need to fix ourselves as artistes first. Me I don’t want to become the president of UMA,” she explained.

She further added that she is a very busy entrepreneur dividing her time between office and music.

“I show up for work three times a week. I have a day for Holic Pads, Red Events & Red Terrace, then the rest I go work on my music career. I am not doing it for the camera or to be talked about. Mine is to make the youth and women better. I don’t take photos or videos of those I am helping,” she added.

Ykee Benda announced his resignation from the position of UMA president over a week ago, giving Sheebah’s industry rival, Cindy, the vice president leeway to take over the presidency.

Twitter: @MUTOHD