John Blaq dumped, gives self 4 year break

By Ahmad Muto

According to singer John Blaq, he plans on getting married four years from now, noting that women had stalled his career because music and a relationship is like dating two women.

“I plan to get married in 4 years from now. Music needs a lot of time and it’s also like a woman. Mixing them together right now can only mean stalling my career. I want to be in a relationship but I don’t want to stress people’s children,” he said.

This comes months after he got dumped by his girlfriend, Vanessa citing infidelity on Blaq’s part. Recently while appearing on Bukedde TV, forgiving him is something she has not considered given the magnitude of his lies.

She added that speaking to the press has unsettled the singer that he once called her begging she stops discussing them but she ignored him.

John Blaq on his part seems remorseful and has bashed those that glorify stars being in multiple relationships arguing that one can still be cool without them.

