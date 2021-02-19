Basketmouth wished Mariachi spoke English – Alex Muhangi

By Ahmad Muto

According to city comedian Alex Muhangi, Nigerian comedian Basketmouth was beyond wowed the first time he saw Mariachi onstage and how he had command over the audience. That Basketmouth conceded that if only Mariachi delivered in English, the world would have embraced him with open arms.

“The day Basketmouth saw Mariachi, he told me this guy is good, but only if he could say those things in English he could be the best in the world,” he said.

Muhangi added that it is the reason he has embarked on telling comedians to create their jokes in English to go beyond the local market. He partly attributes it to laziness of those who have a good grasp of the language.

“I ask comedians to start doing jokes in English and share on social media so those in South Africa can understand. But the problem those that do in English hate to write. You call the guy after four months to a show and he still has the same jokes.”

