Carol Nantongo scoffs at MAMAs 2021 nominees

By Ahmad Muto



Singer Carol Nantongo has scoffed at the Ugandan artistes that got nominated in the postponed MAMAs 2021. According to her, those artistes have contributed to undermining the efforts of band musicians yet some of them are only popular in Kampala and surrounding areas. She said most of them were nominated in categories they have no idea about while a number of them kept ranting because they were left out yet they think they are the best.

She said: ““These artistes don’t rate us. I have seen how the MAMAs have played them. They couldn’t understand. Some don’t even go beyond Mutukula. Very few of them have been abroad. They put them in categories they don’t understand, people also don’t know them, the farthest they go is Kyotera. Some are hurt they were not nominated in MAMAs.”

She added that most of the popular of these ‘big’ artistes that reach Masaka are band and she is booked more to perform at weddings than them.

She also lashed out at critics that have accused her of having two identities; Sheebah Karungi’s and Catherine Kusasira’s.

“They once accused me of having two identities. That I act and dress like Sheebah Karungi and Spice Diana but sing like Catherine Kusasira. Here you have to be naked to be appreciated. But I can’t expose myself onstage,” she explained.

