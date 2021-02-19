Fresh Kid Questions Chameleone’s ‘Doctor’ credentials

By Ahmad Muto

Rapper Fresh Kid has revealed that he wants to study and become a doctor like Dr. Jose Chamelone as much as he wonders when and where he practices it. The ‘Bambi’ singer who attends Kampala Parents School believes singer Jose Chameoleon is a professional doctor who studied the trade.

He made the revelation when he turned up at London College School, Nansana on Friday to visit his collabo mate, Rahma Pink with whom he has recorded a song titled ‘Muzadde.’ According to Fresh Kid, what took him there was to deliver stuff to his friend and to inform her on the progress of their collaboration because he has been home since it was released and therefore busy monitoring. She told Pink she looks forward to joining secondary school.

The visit comes after candidate classes where okayed to resume to enable students to sit for their final exams. Rahma Pink is a senior six candidate.

