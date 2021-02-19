Ghetto kids secure Makindye house

By Ahmad Muto

Dance group The Triplets Ghetto Kids have put the worries of losing ownership of their Makindye residence behind after Patricia Nabakooza, one of the dancers, revealed they have fully paid up.

It emerged in November 2019 that the young sensational dancers were set to lose their Boston Makindye address after only paying half of the agreed amount for the house and defaulting on the balance of sh102 million.

It took the intervention of the Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga to mobilize funds through fellow MPs to save the dancers.

According to Nabakooza, they now fully own the house and on the behalf of the group thanks the members of parliament for their effort and fans for contributing to see them out of their misery.

The Triplets Ghetto Kids rose to fame after they featured on singer Eddy Kenzo’s Sitya Loss hit that became a global sensation. The kids the went a head to collaborate with international acts, get interviews with global media networks and perform on big stages. It was a shock to the public when it emerged after marketing Uganda, they could barely sustain themselves.

