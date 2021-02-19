Jennifer Full Figure opens organization for single mothers

By Ahmad Muto

Singer and presidential advisor Full Figure real name Jennifer Nakangubi has opened up an organization she is set to head called the Single Mothers and widow empowerment. She has asked all those falling in the two categories to join in numbers and embrace its objectives because it is through the organization that they are going to get funds to fight poverty.

Their first meeting was at Calendar in Makindye where the single mothers shared their challenges with Full Figure. In her response, she assured them that through the organization, all the challenges are going to be addressed.

This comes days after she received a word of caution from presidential advisor on military matters Lt. Gen Proscovia Nalweyiso who asked her to tame her loose tongue that is a recipe for bad PR. According to Nalweyiso, Jennifer had exceeded the threshold of being abusive and outright vulgar.

Full Figure received the word of caution and said she is done with attacks on people.

Twitter: @MUTOHD