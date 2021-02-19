My boyfriend is 13 years younger – Stella Nyanzi

By Ahmad Muto

Activist and former Kampala Woman MP aspirant, Stellah Nyanzi has confessed that most of her lovers have been younger than her. Nyanzi made the revelation through a long Facebook post defending the decision. She took it against men arguing that there is no problem with a lady dating a younger man especially if the man is over the age of consent.

“So, my sexual partners have mostly been younger than I am. A few were my exact age. However, I have never had a sexual partner below the age of consent. All the younger chickens I have eaten have always been way above twenty years old,” she revealed.

She added that at 46 years, her current lover is 13 years younger and cares less about what anybody thinks.

“Dissers call me ‘Mulya butto’ which is popularly translated into English from Luganda colloquialism as “Eater of young chickens”. And this supposedly derogatory name somewhat amuses me whenever I get past its irritation……..Today, I am forty-six years old, going on to forty-seven years old. My current lover is thirteen years younger than I am. He is thirty-three years old. I wonder why people think I am such a cougar! What about all these men whose sexual partners are twenty or thirty years their junior. Why isn’t anyone calling them ‘Mulya butto’ too?” She wrote. Nyanzi fled to Kenya weeks ago citing political persecution.

Twitter: @MUTOHD