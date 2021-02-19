Sheebah asked to fire her songwriter over ‘Nkutuse’

By Ahmad Muto



Singer Sheebah Karungi’s new video ‘Nkutuse’ has taken all the attention from the audio but, not for a good reason. The video that she released a few days ago prominently features DJ Slickstuart doing a scene that has left her fans divided, with some arguing that the scene in particular dragged the video in the neighbourhood of porn.

Then the quality of the lyrics came into question. Critics have argued that Sheebah is very excited about the song climbing radio charts like she keeps sharing on social media because nobody around her is bold enough to tell her the truth.

And the truth is:

Blessed Elstreen: “Sheebah this song is not good like other songs these people are your enemies, they ain’t telling you the truth.”

Nky Privah: “BANANGE let’s be honest, that song isn’t good at all, we love sheebah but no that was corruption in all ways.”

Edith Tukahirwe: “The song is not good at all! Real friends tell you to your face and hypocrites praise you to your face and say your weaknesses to others in your absence.”

And those that have problems with the quality of the lyrics didn’t hide their frustration.

Kevin Wilson: “Sheebah I swear that song is very fake. Fire that song writer n hire a better one. Bakusudiya. Be real with yo self n listen to that song. Is it good?”

Omondi Doreen: “The video is too good, the lyrics nedda lero luno luganye.”

The ‘Nkutuse’ video on YouTube had 80K views, 3 days after it was uploaded.

