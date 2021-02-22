Sylvia Namutebi to represent Uganda at Mrs World

By Bayan Nalubwama

Former Miss Uganda Sylvia Namutebi has been crowned Mrs Uganda 2021/2022.

Her victory makes her the beauty queen who will represent Uganda in 43rd edition of Mrs World Competition that will happen in Colombo Sri Lanka in August/September this year.

Sylvia was Miss Uganda 2011/2012 and also represented Uganda at the Miss World competition that same year. She was also the Miss Uganda co-ordinator in the years 2018 and 2019.

The beauty queen is married to Talent Africa CEO Ali Allibhai and together, they have a beautiful Family.



