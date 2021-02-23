Banky W, wife copy Juliana, keep baby news top secret

By Ahmad Muto

Nigerian singer Banky W and actress wife Adesua Etomi must have picked a leaf from singer Juliana Kanyomozi’s playbook. They have shocked their fans, revealing they welcomed a baby boy – their first child together – a month after birth.

The ‘yes/no’ singer took to his Instagram page on Monday, February 22 announcing the big news as part of activities to mark Adesua’s birthday.

“Happy birthday to my lady, my love and Purpose Partner, My world, my wife and Baby Mama.

I didn’t think it was possible for you to be more beautiful than you already were… but I was wrong.

Because you’re not just beautiful, you’re strong. You’re grace and favour personified, and you’re so much more. Words cannot properly express how grateful I am for you, how much I love you, or what we’ve been through.

I’m thankful that you’re mine

And that God made everything beautiful in His time

He turned our tears into triumph, and our loss into laughter

He’s changed our lives forever, here’s to the next (and best) chapter

Nothing I can say or do can top what He gave us

My baby had a baby and he’s everything we prayed for @adesuaetomi

Happy birthday ‘Mama Zaiah’ I love you SCATTER,” he wrote.

Adesua wrote: “You have a track record of keeping your word. Ọlọrun agbaye o, you are mighty.” 4 weeks ago I received the best birthday gift ever. Our Son. 1+1=3. #Godisforeverthegreatest #mamaZ,” she wrote.

They got married in 2017.

This left their fans across the continent hailing them for being highly discreet despite their celebrity status. They are yet to unveil the face of the baby. They are the Ugandan equivalent of Juliana Kanyomozi who hid her pregnancy until she gave birth in May. Then to keeping the baby’s face and daddy a secret.