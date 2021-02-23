Bobi Wine’s Bullet proof ride excites Kamwokya fans

It was joy and ululations among Bobi Wine’s and NUP supporters’ faces when they practically touched the gladiator’s armored car and offered a free wash.

The incident comes in following Bobi Wine’s post unveiling the armored car that his supporters gifted him.

In his post Bobi Wine said there is another group of comrades who kick-started a fundraising campaign for a bulletproof vehicle and a few weeks back surprised him when they informed him that they had succeeded in raising enough money for the vehicle.

The kamwokya based youth could not wait and decided welcome the presidents’ vehicle by washing it and many were heard lamenting that’ the president is now safe’.