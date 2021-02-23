I learnt to cook during lock down – Dora Mwima

By Ahmad Muto

Former beauty queen Dorah Mwima has revealed that she learnt to cook during the course of the lockdown. According to her, she was always busy running her projects that she never found time to sit down and learn to peel or cook a proper meal.

“I started cooking in the lockdown. I am now a good cook. I prepare delicious meals. I was busy my whole life with work. But lockdown gave me time to prepare proper meals. Now I prepare nearly everything,” she said.

However, she noted that she does not peel or mingle. “I hate peeling and mingling stuff like posho. I hate that,” she added.

Mwima is also a former Miss Uganda 2011/12 and has been married to Nader Barak for five years now.

Her revelation comes weeks after singer Angella Katatumba made it known that she does not know how to cook and clean because while growing up, they had people responsible for all that. She argued though that it doesn’t disqualify her from being a wife material.

Twitter: @MUTOHD