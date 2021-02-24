Chameleone criticized for ignoring Covid-19 SOPs

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Jose Chameleone left social media in shock after a video of him using a handkerchief to clean a groom’s shoes, his face and that of the groom during a performance surfaced.

That aside, his shoes also generated quite a reaction from social media users that assumed perhaps he should have put on better shoes given his status and the function. Wearing a white shirt and a pair of blue trousers, he had full command of the crowd performing his song ‘Kigwa leero’ putting his handkerchief back in the pocket after the act.

The act divided those that saw no problem with the same hanky cleaning shoes and the face at the same time and defended him from those that criticized him.

Faith Diana: “It means something, how many fans has he done it too. God have mercy. Naye chameleone’s shoes banange.

Mariam Musa: “But you guys always see the bad part of the story. Guy wiped his face with the same handkerchief nae mutwasamira.”

Flavian Tendo: “What of Chameleone’s shoes.”

After losing his Kampala mayoral bid last month, Chameleone moved back to music fully and is performing at functions like weddings.

Twitter: @MUTOHD