I wear bikinis to build confidence – Sylvia Namutebi

By Ahmad Muto

According to Sylvia Namutebi Allibhai, the Mrs World Uganda representative, those doubting her credentials because she appears on billboards wearing bikinis should know that it does not go against her woman of status mantra. She said it shows she is confident and has no flaws with her esteem.

“It shows I am confident in my body. I have no issues with my self-esteem. I am a confident woman. If I have to go swimming, I have to wear a swimsuit,” she argues.

Namutebi also added that people say women stop taking care of themselves after childbirth so she dispels the notion by wearing bikinis. “They have to see that it is possible to be a good-looking mother. I am a mother but I still rock a bikini, it is not about showing off but for confidence building that is very important. Encouraging others to be confident,” she adds.

She was crowned Mrs. Uganda over the weekend

