Kaluuya reveals he wasn’t invited to Get Out movie premiere

British born Ugandan actor Daniel Kaluuya has revealed he was not invited to the premiere of their 2017 multi award winning movie Get Out despite being the main character. He said he was in Atlanta shooting Black Panther when Get Out was being premiered at the Sundance Film Festival.

According to him it is an industry thing and so he never asked questions about why he was not invited because he didn’t want to be in a place he wasn’t wanted.

“They didn’t invite me. I was in my bed and somebody texted me that it was done. I was like alright it is cool. That’s the industry. It is the game,” he chuckled.

This left his fans on Twitter wondering what could possibly have happened for him not to be invited advancing a number of possible theories.

Daniel Welch: “Can someone pls do some investigating to get us the real reason as to why tf he wasn’t invited.”

Ada Beke: “This has me wondering how toxic the environment was when he was filming the movie because how did he not get invited???”

Alex: “How is the LEAD ACTOR not invited to the premiere of the movie??? Someone really didn’t want him there.”

The movie ‘Get Out’ went ahead to win 24 awards. Kaluuya got nominated for Best actor in the Oscars and the Golden Globes. Kaluuya has been nominated in the 78th Golden Globe awards for his role in the movie ‘Judas and the Black Messiah.’ Winners will be announced on March 1.

