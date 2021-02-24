Sheikh paid sh10M per term for our child – Muzaata’s widow

By Ahmad Muto

Sheikh Muzaata’s widow Kulthum Nabunya has revealed that she is not sure if her child with the Muslim cleric will have a normal childhood now that she has become homeless. She has demanded fairness for her as a mother to a minor. Nabunya also added that the sheikh put their child in an international school where he paid school fees of sh10 million per term.

“I just want fairness for my child to grow up in a decent home. His father had put him in an international school because he liked an international curriculum that is practical. He paid sh10 million per term. But when sheikh died, I was in the hospital, I returned when they had taken over the home,” she said.

This was during an interview with Bukedde television.

She also made it known that sheikh Muzaata had asked her to seek divorce if she was not happy, a direction she had considered and even visited Kibuli’s Hajji Kibaate who advised to write formally and get male witnesses. However, when the late Muzaata offered to have a sit down with her, she abandoned the idea.

