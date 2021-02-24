Sherry Matovu tells Annatalia to stop faking life

By Bayan Nalubwama

Looks like the beef between gossip queen Anna Talia Oze and musician turned beautician Sherry Matovu is not about to end. Sherry has clapped back at Ozie for telling her that she still has dark knuckles even after bleaching.

” You have bad energy and this is why Zaharah Toto gets more gigs more than you. She is far better than you” She said.

She says people love Zaharah Toto more because she is true to her self and presents who she really is to the audience.

” People didn’t vote for you because they know you are bad hearted. I am team bleach and proud of it. Your Melanin is of poor quality.” She added

She also claims Anna puts fellow women down compared to her co-host Zaharah. Well, we shall keep you updated on who will laugh last.