Zahara Toto’s 24 years spark theories

By Ahmad Muto

Media personality Zahara Toto claiming to have turned 24-years-old on Monday sounded like a broken record to many online. Far from how folks have learnt to live with the likes of Desire Luzinda that turn 25 every year, they had several bones to pick in as far as Toto and aging is concerned.

Social media users that were outraged used their own memories of her to cast doubt and gauge how old she could possibly be. A rough estimate put her at 36 years.

Eric Zachary: “This Babe used to dance to Rasta Robs mixes and Ragga Dee’s set as a teenager/youth at Lido Beach when I was 13, I’m on the 3rd floor now!!!

Travor_Ug: “Zahara Totto is 24 with 4 kids I’m not judging I’m just thinking.”

The Romantic Mukiga: “Zahara Toto 24 years?? I started watching her during my High school when she started TNation on NTV and she was done with Campus by then.”

Grace Namazzi: “Someone said that Zahara was celebrating 24yrs of bleaching.”

If Zahara’s plan was to get people’s reaction, she received plenty but most importantly, she is now aware that people have memories of how long she has been around. And therefore good reason to reject 24.

Twitter: @MUTOHD