Brian White’s sexual abuse case back in parliament

By Ahmad Muto

City socialite Brian White’s short break from the spotlight is apparently over now that his sexual violence report is to be presented in Parliament.

Real name Brian Kirumira, he was accused last year of sexual violence by Stella Nandawula, who worked with his Brian White Foundation.

On Wednesday, February 24, parliament discussed whether to accept a committee report on the issue.

Brian White had gone off the radar after he got very ill last year leaving him bedridden for months. This was after the Parliament committee on Human Rights intervened following Nandawula’s cry. Brian White was summoned by the committee but never showed up.

Twitter: @MUTOHD