Cheptegei nominated for a Laureus World Sports Award

By Ahmad Muto

Joshua Cheptegei, the world 10,000m record holder has been nominated for Laureus World Sports Awards 2021. He took to social media to share the news on Wednesday, February 24. “ I am really honored to be nominated besides #Armand duplantis, #Lewis Hamilton #Lebron James #Robert Lewandowski #Rafael Nadal for @LaureusSport World Sportsman of the year.”

Cheptegei has been thrown in the competitive category with the current Laureus World Sportsman of the year Lewis Hamilton. Also nominated are Rafael Nadal, NBA star Lebron James of LA Lakers, Robert Lewandoski of Bayern Munich and Sweden’s Armand Duplantis who created new outdoor and inddor pole vault world record.

This comes days after Chetegei was named Uganda’s Tourism Ambassador by the Uganda Tourism Board. Ugandans have congratulated him in numbers on social media.

The Laureus World Sports Awards honours the special contribution of athletes, teams and sports fans. Nominees are picked by independent panel of sports journalists from over 100 countries. Winners will be announced in May.

