Katatumba’s new cross-border music video trashed

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Angella Katatumba sought help from Kenyan musician Jegede and released both the audio and video of their song titled ‘Jump in’ on Youtube on Wednesday, February 24.

However, the cross-border collaboration has so far received a cocktail of reactions, especially in regards to the video. Kenyans particularly argued that the 2:40 minutes video spoilt even the audio because it is below par. Some even advised her to try soul music because of voice. Some argued the song wasn’t particularly mastered.

Shinna Birungi: “Nice song dia but …I don’t know i feel like something missing in that video that song is very good but video.”

Kisakye Fatumah: “I only love the audio. Katatumba that voice is for soul music otherwise the song is good.”

Suiity Ayshu: “Cindy’s style. Audio is very nice but ka video sibitegede.”

Angella consistently made news the last two years stalking controversy from her relationship with Daddy Andre that last about four seconds and the reason for their separation – Andre’s refusal to do HIV test. Her Emotional song immediately after his introduction by Nina Roz. Getting thumped to pulp by security guards and lately getting bounced from court for wearing slippers.

This terrible review of her music video is just an addition to all the criticism she has been receiving.

It is important to note that music consumers have lately become very critical of their artistes. From Sheebah, Winnie Nwagi, Lydia Jazmine, Fik Fameica, they have all had their crafts criticized harshly online.