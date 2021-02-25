Kenzo blasted for not supporting Ghetto Kid’s Nickelodeon bid

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Eddy Kenzo cut a niche for himself years ago as one artiste who rallies support for other artiste’s concerts and award nominations via his social media platforms.

However, it has come to the attention of some of his followers that he has remained silent like a grave yard on the fact sensational dance group, The Triplets Ghetto Kids received a Nickelodeon Kids Choice award.

Winnie Nandi decided to get the weight off her chest when Kenzo shared a photo of the group’s Patricia Nabakooza wishing her a happy birthday as she turned 16. In Nandi’s opinion, the birthday with is useless, a post rallying people to votes would have made more sense.

She wrote: “This is useless to her she was requesting to post their achievement of being nominated in Nickelodeons awards, they believe in you so give a push to them is not bad they need more voters n u d god father got d platform.”

The Ghetto Kids are set to battle it out for the Favourite African Social Star award with Emmanuella, Ikorodu Bois, Elsa Majimbo and Wian Van Den Berg.

Kenzo won the award in 2018 after beating off competition from Davido and Emmanuella. Winners will be announced on March 13, 2021.

