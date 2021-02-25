Kenzo’s manager to wed, accused of ill advising the singer

By Ahmad Muto

BET award winner, singer Eddy Kenzo’s manager Martin ‘Beta’ Muhumuza has announced he will be getting married at a grand ceremony on April 10.

Muhumuza has started conducting his wedding meetings in preparation for their big day. He is set to marry his longtime girlfriend Linda Diana Masika also called Linda Pink. The meetings are being held at Papaz Spot in Makindye.

Muhumuza proposed to Linda in October last year writing on social media that he has found a soulmate, friend and the woman molded from his missing rib.

This got some people angry sparking of theories that the people around Kenzo are busy getting married while telling him not to arguing that he will become irrelevant.

Shakira Gashumba: “Kyoka bbo bamugaana owasa mbu ajja kugwa ekinuma abamwetolode bona bawasa.”

Okore Paul: “Oyo Kenzo tategera he thinks pipo need him more than he needs himself.”

