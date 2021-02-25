Sheebah trolled for being nominated alongside Sadio mane and Mo Salah

By Bayan Nalubwama

Musician Sheebah has been attacked again by followers for being in the same category with Liverpool’s winger Sadio mane.

Fans believe queen Karma is being overated with all the awards nominations coming her way with the recent being the Nickelodeon kids choice award.

Emmanuel Buyungo: “So you actually think you have more influence than Sadio mane and Salah? Oh please sit down, Abeg!”



Harry stadiva: “nae kakazi gwe wepanka kati how will you really survive Sadio mane and mo Salah? olina nekizibu.

Namubiru Sumayah: ” by the way that’s really an insult. I mean you being in the same category with the G.O.A.Ts..how the hell did you get there? Whoever listed you in that, heaven won’t see him or her..smh”

Shallom Mumpe: ” start dressing properly and you have my vote. Otherwise Sadio Mane deserves this. Our kids need his inspiration more than your dress code….”

Ahumuza Davis: ” Sheebah go to the organisers and withdraw Your name from the list. You don’t qualify according to the names am seeing. Maybe they meant the Sheebah in the Bible.”

Sheebah is competing with Senegal’s Sadio Mane, Egyptian footballer Mo Salah, South African rugby player Siya Kolisi, South African actress Thuso Mbedu and Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi.