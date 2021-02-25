Singer Treka man drops to bicycle transport

Since dance hall singer Trekaman parted ways with his manager and promoter Sipapa, he has fallen on hard times. He who used to change rides and also owned a Rav 4 at one time is now left with no option but to beg for a bicycle lift from a stranger.

This alone indicates how the singer is operating and surviving on a deficit budget. He was spotted by our pals in the Kampala out skirts of Ntinda down town while distributing his latest video on ground but soon after was seen hopping onto a bicycle .

When asked about the incident, the ‘Ssente Bipapula’ singer explained that currently does not own any car but has to distribute his new song regardless.