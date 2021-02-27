Bajjo claims he is not part of the promoters demanding sh800M

By Ahmad Muto

Last week, city events promoter Bajjo got suspended from the Uganda Promoters Association for attacking Minister Haruna Kasolo over their money. He apologized.

Now he has distanced himself from fellow promoters including Balaam and Abitex saying he is not part of the group demanding sh800 million from the state. According to him, President Museveni has never promised them money.

“The biggest comedians in the promotions industry are Balaam and Abitex. The president has never promised us sh800M. We have also never asked for it. I am willing to engage anybody who is going to put my name on the list of those that are asking for that money from the president,” he said.

He has particularly accused bloggers and media houses in western Uganda of malice and working hard to make sure he loses his social capital base.

“I have seen TV presenters and bloggers from western Uganda claiming I need money for Facebook. Yes, my account was removed but I can’t join the group that wants to be compensated and add myself to the problems of Ugandans when there are no drugs in hospitals and very bad roads,” he explained.

He noted that members of the public sneer at him most times when he is driving his expensive cars thinking he got it from the state and therefore part of what has been dubbed the ‘Uganda Beggars Association.’

However, he said his debts from his gigs that were cancelled were all cleared.

