Grace Nakimera asked to help Cindy get saved

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Grace Nakimera’s fifteen minutes of comeback last year ended as soon as she was done with the talk about her getting saved and now courting the gospel genre. She came back to the spotlight for shorter than fifteen minutes after she showed up to praise singer Cindy Sanyu who shared a caption less photo on her facebook page, from a photo shoot.

Nakimera wrote a brief comment: “The King herself.” Cindy replied: “Hey, I appreciate you woman. May God continue to bless your new journey in Him. It’s beautiful”

But the comment became the highlight attracting over 600 reactions. The comments that followed were on why as a saved artiste who once did secular music and showed a lot of cleavage, she praises Cindy instead of guiding her that she needs a lot of church.

Ainembabazi Sigmund wrote to Nakimera: “Grace Nakimera, I thought you would be preaching the gospel to her to follow you….and she stops showing us her thighs the way you deprived us the right to see your cleavage.”

One of Nakimera’s die hard fans felt it is not Nakimera’s duty to pass judgement because faith is beyond dressing.

Mariam Saliyz replied: Ainembabazi Sigmund, Grace Nakimera is not God to see the sinners and those who are right we are all created in the image of God whether dressing long or short. And the only person to judge us is God. Am even happy she likes Cindy and not judging and criticizing her. Nabambale ebiwanvu also sin. Anti mugamba God said jangu nga bwoli. Faith belongs to the heart.”

Twitter: @MUTOHD