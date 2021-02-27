Ladies support Sheebah’s stand against marriage

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Sheebah Karungi is yet to come to terms with societal pressure that has largely been amplified by a section of her fans demanding that she gets married and starts living the life they wish for her.

On Friday, February 26, she took to Facebook with a series of cartoon illustrations by Lainey Molnar, a 31-year-old Hungarian artist based in Budapest. Sheebah shared a series of her women empowerment illustrations to highlight her plight; how she is viewed and judged by society. She captioned them: “You are the captain of your ship & God is the Master of your fate Queen, Don’t let society label you. #YourRaceYourPaceYourRules.”

The illustrations show a woman fully covered and another not fully dressed, each with the caption ‘Empowered woman.’ A lady with two children captioned ‘My mom at age 31’ and another with travel bags caption ‘Me at 31.’ Another of a lady in a wedding gown and another with a pet dog both captioned ‘a woman where she needs to be in life,’ among others.

Her female followers reacted as if it is the best thing she has posted in the history of social media. They agreed with her stand against marriage, contrary to societal belief that marriage is the only cool thing to do when one becomes of age.

Shamirah Shamie: “I really love this. Some people tend to act like the drivers of our journey. And they start dictating how we should plan our lives.”

Izk Kikooti: “Some people have been conditioned to live a specific way of life at the expense of their happiness! It is common for people to ask questions like, ‘when are you getting married?’, ‘when are you getting kids?’, etc. Questions like ‘how is your career doing?’, ‘are you happy?’, etc are rarely asked! What you value should not be a universal standard for everyone! People (liberated people) have different aspirations from those that are enforced on everyone. Maybe success to them is building a business empire, supporting community, serving God, having a dog instead of kids etc! We just need to embrace people’s choices and aspirations for as long as that makes them happy. After all we are all looking for happiness!”

Panisha Smarts: “Women of this kind of mentality like you and me are rare. The worst of it is that no one understands us. The best of it is that we understand each other. Whenever I see you it’s like looking into a mirror, I see a reflection of my soul. Shout-out to you sis Sheebah.”

When Sheebah turned 31 last year in November, she responded to her critics about marriage telling them everyone has their own dreams. She saw her relatives give birth young; their choice, she decided to build a career and businesses, till she is ready.

