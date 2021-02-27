Release music not sexy photos – fans to Recho Rey

By Ahmad Muto

Rapper Recho Rey has received words of caution from her fans on social media after she shared one sultry photo and a suggestive caption: “Love is beautiful, love is magical. I like romance, I like people being romantic… even though I am not a romantic person.”

A section of her followers sensed that their favourite rapper has started losing focus and instead of sharing music, has now started feeding them on photos like a slay queen, especially at a time when her latest song, ‘Seeka’ isn’t on massive rotation.

From threatening to unfollow her, some wished elders could set up a meeting and discipline her.

Vitus Chris Kimuli wrote: “Am unfollowing every account I had followed that concerns you. At least not you. Produce good music not your body. Big shame.”

Mubiru Coline wrote: “Ugandan singers I am tired of your nakedness on social media. Behave.”

Matovu Moses: “These young artistes are limited with good music and all they can do is nudity in order to get public attention. Now I’m just wondering the reason behind this. How I wish they could be discipline her in public, this nonsense would be no more.”

Recho Rey was the rapper touted to replace multi award-winning rapper Keko who now lives abroad. However, not many local music critics and consumers can argue with authority that her brand is not half as vibrant as Keko’s.

Twitter: @MUTOHD