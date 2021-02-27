Spice Diana defends bouncers

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Spice Diana has denied reports making rounds that her bodyguards physically assaulted somebody during the course of their work. According to her, she has heard about it and read on social media but has gotten tired of waiting to put a name and face to the reports because it is days now and nobody has come out or filed a police case.

She said: “I saw it on social media but waited thinking, perhaps somebody was beaten in their dreams and are yet to wake up. Nobody has gone to the police yet. And nobody has come out to claim it’s them.”

She accused her detractors of being the forces amplifying such terrible PR arguing that if there was truth to it, the person would have gone to the police and not social media to tarnish the reputation of her bouncers.

“Even if it had happened, someone who understands would not have gone to social media, bloggers or reporters and paid them to spread such stories. People actually invest money in this. If they beat you up, why are you wasting time on social media when you have the police to go to.” She added.

