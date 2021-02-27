Stella Nyanzi attacks Bobi’s house, claims she’s being misunderstood

By Ahmad Muto

Since relocating to Kenya after losing the Kampala Woman MP seat, Stella Nyanzi turned Bobi Wine into her daily fodder. On Friday, she went for the former presidential candidate’s house sharing two photos of it, one taken during the day and another in the night. She accompanied them with a poem titled: “We dream of bourgeois houses.” However, it generated so much heat for her that she complained multiple times about being misunderstood.

The poem read;

From shanty houses made of tin,

From city sewers huge enough to house humans,

From mud and wattle huts on city margins,

From shared one-room mizigo houses,

From rental apartments without running water,

From congested bungalows with tadooba lamps,

From rented flats with mean fat landladies,

From houses with neither grass-compounds nor fences,

We all came to meet the Principal at his home.

Surely his den is like a mansion in heaven!

His humongous house castrated our poverty.

His mega-house redeemed us from our lack.

We got saved by the bigness of his house.

At his house, we forgot our troubles of class.

Our dreams converted into owning such a house.

One day, we shall own our own Magere!

For now, we dream of a bourgeois house in our tin houses.

The comments that nearly hit 3,000 in 9 hours mainly called her out for constantly charging at Bobi in her posts yet they could have worked together. They also accused her of jealousy; having a PhD and being an underachiever yet Bobi who is in his thirties has defied all the odds.

Mukurima X Muriuki wrote: “This is exactly what Isabel Wilkerson writes about in the book “Caste: The Origins of our discontents; people in the basement of a building who don’t want to see other off the basement and into the first floor.……In the end, my grandfather was right: “a hyena can only enter the compound using the hole created by the family dog.” You are Uganda’s family dog.” Nyanzi replied: “Use the analogy of caste much more in your thinking through the poem. Perhaps you will begin to understand my writing.”

Muriuki wrote back: “I did…you are basically saying no way, no how can another person become better and leave you in the basement, yet you are more credentialed and so on……”

Immaculate Marvis wrote: “Those of us in late 40s and with PHDs but still running around renting. Come gather here and we cry. Imagine a ghetto boy of 39yrs with not even half of our PHD English owning this. Come gather here and we cry…oooo. Let’s cry out of shame and jealousy…” Nyanzi replied: “I think about the lure of bourgeois capitalism, if you indeed have a PhD.”

The former Makerere University research fellow days ago questioned who Bobi is working for a thing that left his supporters very agitated.

