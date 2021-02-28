By Julius Senyimba

The battle of who is cool and who is not between an Android and a iPhone user has been on for over a decade.

This war on social media keeps on recruiting new members on both parties defending their respective gadgets.

However, in the corporate world, iPhone users seem to be having an edge especially when Justice Alfonso Owinye Dollo, the Chief judge of this specific case is a lady deciding which guy is cooler.

Well, this was not the case when the battle was withdrawn from social media and taken to a soccer pitch. Team Android took the day with a 6-5 win.



However, before the game, iPhone users were full of themselves and even invaded the pitch with female fans but the outcome that saw many almost swallow their tongues under the scorching sun made them walk home empty handed as the goat went to team Android. Team Android won the prize of the day in form of a goat courtesy of Melbet, a betting company which sponsored the day. For more on celebrities who almost swallowed their tongues, subscribe to The Kampala Sun’s e paper.















