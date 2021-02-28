Gen Mega Dee graduates with a Bachelors in Health Care Management

By Alex Balimwikungu

US Based singer turned health practitioner Amos Kigenyi famously known as Gen. Mega Dee has graduated with a Bachelors degree in Health Care Management and Leadership.

The singer, a previous graduate at Makerere University Margaret Trowell School of Fine Art shared the update about his completion in studies of Health Care Management and Leadership, a course he had been undertaking through his social media platforms.

To confirm the news, he took a photo of himself holding his academic certificate from California International University showing how he had acquired an MBA-HCML degree.

” A N I – Y A L I – A M A N Y I?! There is always more to discover about yourself. The day I did, I chose to be unstoppable! I AM HERE TO UNCOVER THE UNKNOWN. Thank you, Lord, for never giving up on me. It is OFFICIAL, my Degree is here (MBA-HCML),” he wrote.