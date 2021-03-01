Dr.Maggie Kigozi backs Katatumba on dodging household chores

By Bayan Nalubwama

Musician Angella Katatumba is over the moon after finding an ally on matters concerning dodging house chores.

Her joy was inspired by Dr. Maggie Kigozi’s social media caption of a picture that had the latter, Angella and Maggie’s relative. ” Alyssa happy to meet the fabulous Angella Katatumba. The two of us hustle and do not cook and wash.” reads the post .

The tonelabira singer who was recently attacked for speaking her truth took a screenshot of Dr. Maggie’s post, shared and captioned in excitement ” Woow, what an honour being backed by the beautiful, the one and only Maggie Kigozi. She is such an inspiration to me and my family.” Angella was recently criticized for not doing home chores like cooking and cleaning duties that are known to be done by women in their homes.