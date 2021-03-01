In-laws take sides after tycoon Lwasa dumps Diana Nabatanzi for Angel

By Bayan Nalubwama

Over the weekend, popular business man Emmanuel Lwasa was introduced by one of his side chicks Angel to her parents in Luweero.

Lwasa also followed his action with by accusing media personality Diana Nabatanzi his ex side chick of being disrespectful despite his love and care as he had started a boutique business for her, bought her a house and a car.

Lwasa also told whoever cared to listen to tell Nabatanzi that her days with the tycoon are over and it’s now Angel’s time to shine.

This, has not been taken in with ease by social media in-laws as they have decided to take matters in their own hands.

While some demand to listen to the other side of the story (Diana’s), others have already concluded that it was the latter who did the dumping and Emmanuel has failed to stomach the rejection.

Joy Dollars Makula said ” what if it’s Diana who refused to marry Lwasa negubinyigilamu? Shanitah Nanfuka came in with her allegations ” I am team Lwasa.. Diana cheated him with Kiyimba Freeman, so what did you expect Lwasa to do? To praise her? No of course abadde alina okumuswaza nokumulangira nga bweyamuwa business, car, house, let her feel the heat.”

Melanie Atwebembeire: ” I want to believe that Diana only wanted money from him. The way he sounds so cold while talking about her shows that she is the one who chucked, maybe she cheated on him, maybe she refused to get married to him. The way he said he said mbu he gave them everything and cared for them but still didn’t know who he really is.”

Kuteesa Jojo Joan ” … I can’t judge her mukazi wattu ayinza okuba yagaana embata kabuzi ya Lwasa okumwanjula” While in-laws are still trying to figure out what went wrong, Lwasa is on his romance journey with Angel and Diana Nabatanzi is said to be abroad enjoying scenes from the vent.