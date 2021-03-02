Diamond’s rival, Ali Kiba endorses African Beauty

By Ahmad Muto

Tanzanian singer Ali Kiba has disclosed he fell in love with Diamond’s African Beauty song. He has showered the Diamond Platnumz song featuring American star, Omarion praises saying it is his favourite hit.

He made the revelation during an Instagram live chat with fans on social media, Kiba played some of his favourite hits from artistes under the Wasafi Classic Baby (WCB) label.

He did not leave out his greatest rival, Diamond. “This one is my favourite, I love it and he did very well on it. I like the beats and melody, you know I’m very good at melody, so I need to appreciate melodies,” he said.

Diamond and Kiba have one of the longest standing top tier beef in East African music history but at times share how much they respect each other.

There were rumours sometime last year that Kiba was planning to quit music this year, 2021 but he later said it was nothing but rumours urging his fans to ignore.

