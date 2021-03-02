Diana Nabatanzi was too good for you- Blogger Isma tells Lwasa

By Bayan Nalubwama

While social media in-laws are still trying to figure out who was wrong on Diana and business man Emmanuel Lwasa issues, blogger Isma Olaxes has come out and sided with the TV host.

Isma says Lwasa is too old to sexually please Diana Nabatanzi. ” The likes of Nabatanzi are energetic and modern yet Lwasa is still stuck on missionary sex style. She should have dumped you some time back.” He says.

Isma adds that the business man needs to date people like Annita Fabiola to learn the best lessons in life. He further advises the likes of Lwasa to stop showering women with gifts and later publicize the romance.