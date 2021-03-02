Forbes 30 under 30 feature didn’t change my life – Natalie Bitature

By Ahmad Muto

City entrepreneur, Simba Group CEO and city businessman Patrick Bitature’s 32-year-old daughter Natalie Bitature has revealed that making a cut in the Forbes 30 under 30 annual list in 2018 didn’t impact on her life.

Natalie made the cut together with Ugandan actress Kemiyondo Coutinho who according to her also said it didn’t change her life at all.

“I was in the same year as Kemi. What’s funny is we are friends. So, the first time I met her after the list came out, she said nothing had changed in her life, yet the Forbes 30 under 30 is like our Oscars,” she said.

However, she noted that in the business world, it is what she uses to get attention and a polite way of asking to be taken seriously.

“But in the business world, everything becomes about Forbes once you are announced. I use that to speed up asking to be taken seriously. But most times people would have googled about me already.

However, in a new setting when you only have a minute to introduce yourself, they are like okay, you are here as a business person lets move on,” she explained.

Natalie made the revelation while appearing on a YouTube podcast. About a year ago, socialite Sheilah Gashumba started beseeching Forbes Africa to include her on their list of 30 under 30 vowing to make it happen.

Twitter: @MUTOHD