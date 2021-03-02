How it went down at Lagu’s car wash drive

By Paul Waiswa

Over the weekend on Saturday, singer Evelyn Lagu received cash worth Shs61million from her car wash fundraising drive that happened at Papa’s spot in Makindye, Kampala for her kidney transplant

Among the big contributors towards this drive was Mama Fina who donated Shs20 million towards the cause while Pastor Wilson Bugembe donated Shs2 million.

Hundreds turned up for the Evelyn Lagu car wash

Singer Ronald Mayinja on the other hand pledged Shs1 million. The drive housed celebrities both on fame and those who lost it including King Michael, Roden Y, the Ebonies, Sophie Nantongo, Bina Babie, Catherine Kusasira, Spice Diana, Hilderman, Zubair family, Eddy Kenzo, Cindy, Lydia Jazmine, and King Saha in attendance. They each had their cars washed for Shs50, 000 towards Lagu’s medical bill.

The singer who has been in and out of hospital battling with heart/ related kidney complications pleaded with all her well-wishers to help her raise Shs250 million through her social media pages as she notified the public that she Would be undergoing kidney transplant surgery abroad.

“I’m so grateful to God who has enabled me to be alive up to this day and I thank everyone who has contributed to my calling. I don’t know how to repay you but only ask God to reward you abundantly,” said Evelyn Lagu. With Shs61 million collected and Shs20 million pledged, this implies that the singer now needs another Shs170 million for the operation to happen.